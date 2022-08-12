Leslie Millican was recently hired as new club manager at Magnolia Country Club.
She is a lifelong resident of Magnolia and graduated from SAU in 2003 with a degree in business management with an emphasis in marketing.
She has worked in the retail and hospitality business for over 10 years, recently serving as the manager of The Perfects Boutique. She is currently a member of First Baptist Church in Magnolia.
Millican said she is “extremely excited to be a part of the growth and success of Magnolia Country Club" and she looks forward to the challenge of her new journey.
Magnolia Country Club currently lists over 250 members, and offers full or social memberships, with an 18-hole golf course and full service restaurant and bar.
CLICK HERE to see the club's Facebook page.