Magnolia Arts on South Washington Street will host a Music Coffee House with the show starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 12.
Tickets are $10 for members and students, and $15 for the general public.
The event will feature the SAU Faculty Brass Quintet, The SAU Trumpet Ensemble, and Trombone Choir.
The Southern Arkansas Faculty Brass Quintet is composed of both music faculty and students at SAU. The goal is to bring the beauty and energy of brass chamber music to the community with a variety of musical programming, from staples of the brass quintet library to 21st century literature.
The SAU Trumpet Ensemble & Trombone Choir -- These chamber groups are made up of current SAU students from all majors, and are
led by Flint Angeroth Franks and Chase West. Both ensembles play a variety of repertoire, giving students the opportunity to grow in new learning environments and perform in new settings.