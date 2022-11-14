Amfuel recently celebrated 18 employees reaching landmarks of 5, 15, 20 and 35 years of employment.
The annual Appreciation Banquet allowed employees to step away from the workplace and showcase appreciation for the loyalty and hard work that keeps this company going.
These employees were honored for reaching milestones.
Five years – Shaterica Gentry, Dartravis McGee, Jordan Millican, Heather Otwell, Elizabeth Sanders, Maverick Stephens, Teresa Turner, Adam Watkins, and Travis Williams.
15 years - Demetria Gill, Mae King, John Olive, and David Muldrew.
20 years -- Eloise Harris and Gwendolyn Turner.
35 years -- Joetta Brewer, Winder Sharp and Samuel Cassidy.