The nation of Bahrain may receive $175.98 million in military equipment made in South Arkansas.
The State Department last week issued notice approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Bahrain of M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Upgrade and related equipment.
Defense Security Cooperation Agency officials delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale.
Bahrain has requested to buy upgrades to nine M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) to a M270 A1 minimum configuration. The upgrade will include the Common Fire Control System (CFCS); Improved Launcher Mechanical System (ILMS); 600h Engine and associated engine compartment modifications; Improved Electronics Distribution Box (IEDB); fan speed control valve; cables and mounting hardware, Power Take Off (PTO) and BOO series transmission; the Digital Communication Systems (DCOMMS); and Vehicular Intercom System (AN/VIC-3).
In addition, the effort will include two years spare parts; Operator and Maintenance Training Course’ Contractor Logistics Support; U.S. Government engineering support; support and test equipment; integration and test support, software delivery and support; publications and technical documentation; technical and logistics support services; storage; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total cost is $175.98 million.
The MLRS fires different munitions, including GMLRS and ATACMS missiles, from the M270 launcher platform.
An announcement said the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.
The proposed sale will improve Bahrain’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing Bahrain’s ability to defend itself against regional threats, and improve interoperability with systems operated by U.S. forces and other Gulf countries.
There are more than 15,000 U.S. citizens and Naval personnel living and working in the country.
The principal contractor will be the Lockheed Martin Corporation.