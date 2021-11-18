The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) announces three marketing and sales team transitions with the addition of Stasha King Irby as its new destination services manager, and the promotions of Libby Doss Lloyd to director of communications and Seth Eli Barlow to content manager.
In the destination services manager role, Irby, a Magnolia native, manages and oversees leisure and group travel activities and services for the LRCVB, and works to develop strategies to increase visitor attendance, spending and customer satisfaction. She will also help develop and implement new and innovative service programs to best serve the LRCVB’s clients and cultivate industry partnerships.
Irby started her hospitality career at The Peabody Little Rock in 2010. Over the past 11 years she has held roles in the hospitality industry that range from sales manager to global account manager while living in New Orleans, Louisiana and later Houston.
Irby has returned to the state to bring her sales experience to the bureau and the city. She is a 2003 graduate of Southern Arkansas University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and a 2012 graduate from Webster University with a master of arts in marketing.
As the director of communications, Lloyd oversees the LRCVB’s communication and media relations strategies, including pitching news outlets, hosting travel writers, and organizing media familiarization tours. Lloyd is a McGehee native, and a 1994 Ouachita Baptist University graduate having earned her bachelor of arts degree in communications (advertising/public relations).
In the content manager position, Barlow oversees the creation process of the LRCVB’s myriad physical and digital deliverables. He serves as the primary writer for LRCVB internal and external communications including print, video and online materials, and ensures messaging meets organizational goals, and brand standards and guidelines. A Rison native, Barlow graduated cum laude from the University of Arkansas in 2010 with a bachelor of arts degree in international relations and Russian studies. He earned a master of tourism administration degree from The George Washington University in 2012.