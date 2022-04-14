Brett Kinman has been appointed as chief executive officer of the Magnolia Regional Medical Center, effective in May.
The MRMC Board of Directors made the announcement on Thursday. He succeeds Rex Jones, who will become CEO of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership to oversee the organization’s operations and growth. His last day at MRMC will be April 24. Jones was CEO at MRMC for more than five years and notified the board of his pending departure on February 1.
Kinman brings more than 25 years of healthcare management experience to Magnolia. Kinman most recently served as administrator of Christus-Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall, TX, and Christus-St. Michael Hospital in Atlanta, TX. His past experience also includes leadership positions at Forrest City Medical Center in Forrest City, and Harris Hospital in Newport.
“The Board of Directors looks forward to welcoming Brett Kinman to MRMC,” said Dr. John Alexander, chairman of the Board. “We believe Brett’s leadership experience, healthcare knowledge, and personality are a wonderful fit for our hospital. Kinman will be a welcome addition to our hospital and the medical community.”
“I am very excited about the leadership role at Magnolia Regional Medical Center and look forward to being an active part of the community,” Kinman said.
Kinman was born and raised in San Antonio. He is a biomedical science graduate of Texas A&M University. He obtained his master’s degree in healthcare administration from Trinity University in San Antonio.
Kinman and his wife, Leslie, are the parents of one daughter, Mackenzie, who attends Sam Houston State University. Kinman enjoys spending time with his family, watching sports, and assisting his wife with home improvement projects.