Arkansas' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained stable at 3.4 percent in January 2023, according to a report released March 13 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to the report, the United States’ jobless rate declined to 3.4% in January, down from 3.5% in December 2022.
The ADWS report stated that in January, Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose by 478. There were 1,242 more employed compared to December 2022 and 764 fewer unemployed.
Arkansas’ labor force participation rate remained unchanged between December 2022 and January 2023, at 57.4%. Compared to January 2022, there are 11,599 additional employed Arkansans. The unemployment rate is up two-tenths of a percentage point, with 2,787 more unemployed. Arkansas’ labor force participation rate is up one-tenth of a percentage point, from 57.3% to 57.4% over the year.
According to the report, in January Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs declined by 12,300 to total 1,345,600. Most losses were seasonal, with trade, transportation, and utilities down 4,900 jobs after the holiday season. Jobs in government dropped 3,400, due in large part to the winter break at public colleges and universities.
Gains were posted in manufacturing, up 900 jobs.
Compared to January 2022, non-farm payroll jobs are up 42,700. The largest gains were in trade, transportation, and utilities (+10,900), Private education and health services (+7,500), leisure and hospitality (+6,700), and manufacturing (+6,100).