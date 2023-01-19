Financial advisor Steve Hardy of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Magnolia has received the Certified Financial Planner, or CFP certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board).
Becoming a CFP professional expands a financial advisor’s knowledge base in the following areas:
-- Financial management
-- Tax-sensitive investment strategies
-- Retirement savings
-- Insurance planning
-- Education planning
-- Estate considerations
In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Hardy also has committed to abiding by the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets in 2022.