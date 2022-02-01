Rex Jones has announced his resignation as chief executive officer of Magnolia Regional Medical Center. He joined MRMC just over five years ago.
“It is somewhat bittersweet that I am leaving Magnolia Regional Medical Center and the community of Magnolia. I have been privileged to work for such a great organization and alongside a wonderful group of dedicated staff. The community is fortunate to have a hospital of this capability and to be led by an informed supportive board and a talented group of physicians,” said Jones.
Jones has served in hospital administration for over 25 years after leaving the U.S. Army. Under his leadership MRMC has become more financially stable and is positioned to have continued success into the future. While in Magnolia he has been able to recruit physicians, build a clinic designed to handle hospital overflow patients and also function as a clinic, and developed a new service line in bringing full-time orthopedic surgery to Magnolia.
Much of this was done while working with his staff to navigate the COVID epidemic and all of the challenges that continue to come from that. Most notably, he worked to transition the facility from a wholly city-owned and operated hospital to a 501(c)3 non-profit organization to take advantage of programs that will make the facility financially stable moving forward.
“The MRMC Board of Commissioners regrets the departure of Rex Jones as CEO and acknowledges his dedication, hard work and commitment to our community. His leadership has guided us to be able to maintain and expand medical care for the people of this area. The board looks forward to collaboration with the ARHP to continue providing health care services to the region,” said Dr. John Alexander, Chairman of the MRMC Board of Directors.
Jones has accepted the position of CEO of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership to oversee the organization’s operations and growth. His last day at MRMC will be April 24. He is working with the current Board of Trustees in developing a search plan for selecting the new CEO.