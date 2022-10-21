If your idea of an evening out includes cocktails and a polished wood bar, low lighting and intimate dining, American cuisine, and jazz instead of rock ‘n roll or country, your wish is coming to the Magnolia Square.
Christy Ouei, owner of the Mule Kick restaurants in Magnolia and El Dorado, recently laid out her plans for Lefty’s on the Square. It will be located in the former Perfect Cup restaurant at the corner of North Court Square and Jefferson Street.
Contractors working for Quei (pronounced “Way”) and her partner, Burt Adams, have gutted the building. They will work for several months to transform the former sandwich shop into a restaurant that will have more in common with a 1930s-style speakeasy than with Mule Kick, which is known for its craft beer, pizza and live music.
Quei bought the building last year and had intended to start renovation work. However, the opportunity arose to acquire the former Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado’s Murphy Arts District. It has become the second Mule Kick location. With both Mule Kick restaurants running well, it was time to move forward with Lefty’s on the Square.
“We have taken a good many trips to see what some metropolitan areas have going on. We are looking at a speakeasy style bar and restaurant that will serve American food, (in a) casual setting.
“But I want to be clear on what casual means to me. Cloth napkin, but no cloth tablecloth. We’re going to stay with the theme of ‘experience’ like we have done with Mule Kick – the customer’s experience is extremely important,” she said.
Ouei continues to refine the future menu. “A burger will probably make the cut, but then we are going to look at a small set menu and a large rotating one so that we can take advantage of spur-of-the-moment things that we see.”
She anticipates no conflict with what Mule Kick and other Magnolia restaurants offer. “I think there is enough diversity of offering, and based on the market studies we have gotten back, there are still positive dollars to be spent in Magnolia and Columbia County on dining experiences.”
“There won’t be any pizza. There won’t be any (chicken) wings. The vibe will be totally different,” Ouei said. Part of the difference in “vibe” is that Lefty’s capacity is 65 people – half that of Mule Kick on North Jackson Street.
“There is no space for a band, or a roll-up garage door,” Ouei said. She also put to rest a rumor that the building’s west wall would be torn out and opened up to provide a view of the Albemarle Stage at Square Park, just across Jefferson Street. South Arkansas’ often brutal summer heat makes that impractical.
Hours and days of operation haven’t been decided. Those decisions will be determined by staffing. Ouei said she’s had no trouble staffing Mule Kick in Magnolia due to the availability of Southern Arkansas University students – staffing in El Dorado has been more difficult.
She anticipates needing 2-3 servers, a bartender and up to three people in Lefty’s kitchen on busy nights.
The renovation to the former Perfect Cup is extensive. A grease trap is being installed in Benton Alley behind Lefty’s.
“I plan to put it (the grease trap) in use. How about that. Does that give you some thoughts as to a few of my offerings? Gonna fry a little bit. Not going to fry a ton. We’re going to have a vent hood put in, a flattop, a grill, a stove with burners, a convection oven,” she said.
She plans to visit Pulaski Tech’s culinary school. The school trains mixologists.
“A fun cocktail – I think that’s a niche that we have not explored. It’s about the creation of the cocktail and the garnish and the look. I envision that everything we put out of Lefty’s will be instantly Instagram-able,” Ouei said.
Lefty’s will also feature upscale mocktails “so that those guests that don’t drink, but who want something other than tea or soda, or those that do drink and choose not to during the week, can still have that complete experience with a very fun garnished drink minus the alcohol.”
She defines a speakeasy this way: “The interior is darker. A lot of polished wood. Some low lighting. Just because we have this front door on the street – we may not have that secret entrance with a special knock, but I’m also not ruling it out.”
And as it turns out, Lefty’s has just the spot for that secret entrance. There’s a side entrance to the building off Jefferson Street that was closed off for years, but which was reopened as an exit-only door by former ownership. Contractors have ripped out the old staircase from the Jefferson Street basement that goes up to the main floor. Mum’s the word on what may come next.
“All of our (renovations) options are really wide open. In the tear-out phase, we can see a lot.”
“In a speakeasy, one of the things that is highlighted is the bar area. I’m not going to be a sports bar. We have some of those in town. They do great. I’m not going to saturate that market,” Ouei said.
Music will be limited to small acoustic acts. Ambient music will “help to create that speakeasy vibe.”
“While we may mix some modern jazz into it, I love me some 20s, 30s and 40s,” she said.
Ouei hopes to have Lefty’s on the Square open in time for the 2023 Magnolia Blossom Festival next May, but it could be as late as next August depending on economic conditions.
And what’s with that name? Ouei isn’t left-handed. She said it acknowledges that the square’s traffic pattern is a continuous left turn.
