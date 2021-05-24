The Magnolia Regional Health System Board of Directors meets today.
It is expected to approve an amendment to its lease of the Magnolia Regional Medical Center from the City of Magnolia.
Directors will also hear updates on the remodeling of the LifeSmart Center, the appointment of a new director, and the status of a possible purchase of a surgical robot for the hospital’s new orthopedic surgeon.
In new business, the board will discuss capital purchases, heard an update on the COVID-19 situation, and receive several monthly reports.
The meeting will be held at noon in the hospital’s board room.