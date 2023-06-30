In the ongoing tender offer for Alumetal, more than 90 percent of shares in the Polish company have been subscribed for sale to Hydro.
After completion of the transaction, Hydro will have a sufficient majority of shares to initiate steps to delist Alumetal from the WSE and subsequently fully integrate the Polish aluminum recycling company into Hydro.
Hydro is the parent company of Magnolia’s Alumax Bath Enclosures.
Subscriptions for the sale of Alumetal shares in the tender offer at PLN 82 per share will only be accepted until Friday, June 30. Hydro's share purchase transaction is expected to be concluded on July 5 and settled on July 7.