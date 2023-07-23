Commercial Metals Company has announced that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has granted it a permit that allows CMC to commence construction of its fourth technologically advanced micro mill.
"Receiving this permit is an important milestone in our Steel West Virginia micro mill project," said Barbara Smith, chief executive officer and chairman of the board. "With the permit in hand, and land purchase completed, we can now begin construction to achieve our targeted commissioning date in calendar 2025."
CMC operates a steel mill in Columbia County.