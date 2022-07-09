Lockheed Martin’s Missiles and Fire Control Division will deliver its first M270A2 to the United States Army during a special ceremony at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The event for invited guests will be held at Lockheed Martin’s Ground Vehicle Assembly Building in Camden.
The ceremony will be hosted by Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.
The Arkansas-made M270A2 is an upgraded version of the M270 MLRS – multiple launch rocket system. The M270 is a tracked mobile launcher that fires guided MLRS rockets and Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles. The M270A2 will deploy missiles and rockets now in development, the Precision Strike Missile and Extended-Range GMLRS rockets.