Murphy Oil Corporation on Thursday announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $63 million, or 41 cents net loss per diluted share.
Adjusted net income, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $91 million, or 59 cents net income per diluted share.
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights for the second quarter include:
Produced 171 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, exceeding the high end of guidance, with 100 thousand barrels of oil per day
Generated $405 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and exploration, or $25.86 per barrel of oil equivalent
Increased cash position by approximately $190 million through higher production volumes, disciplined spending and operational efficiencies, including noncontrolling interest
Continued significant drilling projects in the Gulf of Mexico with drilling Samurai No. 3 and spudding Khaleesi No. 3 during the quarter
Completed construction of King’s Quay floating production system, on track to arrive at shore base in the Gulf of Mexico by third quarter-end
Drilled a discovery in non-operated Block CA-1 in Brunei with the Jagus SubThrust-1X exploration well
Subsequent to the second quarter:
Continued delevering by announcing the redemption of $150 million of 6.875 percent senior notes due 2024 and establishing a new debt reduction target for 2021
Furthered negotiations on an agreement with partners to restructure the Terra Nova project ownership
Published 2021 Sustainability Report with enhanced disclosures and accountability, including a third-party assurance of 2020 Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions. CLICK HERE to see the report.
“We had a very positive quarter as we continued to progress on our strategy to delever, execute and explore. I am especially proud of our enhanced operational efficiencies allowing us to significantly exceed production guidance while maintaining our annual capital spending budget. Combined with higher realized crude oil prices, we are able to accelerate our delevering plan with the announced partial redemption of our 2024 senior notes and increase in our debt reduction target for 2021. Further, we are pleased with our progress on exploration prospects this year, as well as the recent discovery in Brunei,” said Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.
SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
The company recorded a net loss, attributable to Murphy, of $63 million, or $0.41 net loss per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021. This includes net realized and unrealized after-tax losses on crude oil derivative contracts of $179 million. Adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, was $91 million, or $0.59 net income per diluted share for the same period. The adjusted net income from continuing operations excludes the following primary after-tax items: $103 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on crude oil derivative contracts and $49 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on contingent consideration. Details for second quarter results can be found in the attached schedules.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations attributable to Murphy was $391 million, or $25 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) sold. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) from continuing operations attributable to Murphy was $405 million, or $25.86 per BOE sold. Details for second quarter EBITDA and EBITDAX reconciliations can be found in the attached schedules.
Second quarter production averaged 171 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) with 58 percent oil and 64 percent liquids. Production was 7 MBOEPD, or 4 percent, above the midpoint of guidance for the quarter due to higher onshore volumes of 3,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) in the Eagle Ford Shale and 12 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD), or 2,000 BOEPD, in Tupper Montney. Total oil volumes of 100 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD) were 5 MBOPD, or 5 percent, above the guidance midpoint for the quarter. Details for second quarter results can be found in the attached schedules.
FINANCIAL POSITION
Murphy had approximately $2 billion of liquidity as of the end of second quarter 2021, comprised of the $1.6 billion senior unsecured credit facility and approximately $418 million of cash and cash equivalents.
Total debt of $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2021 consists of long-term, fixed-rate notes with a weighted average maturity of 7.5 years and a weighted average coupon of 6.3 percent.
As announced on July 15, Murphy will redeem $150 million of its 6.875 percent senior notes due 2024 on August 16 for a redemption price of 101.719 percent, plus any accrued and unpaid interest. This announcement is consistent with the company’s previously disclosed goal of further reducing long-term debt in 2021 following the reduction achieved in the first quarter 2021.
“Delevering our company remains a top priority of our long-term strategy, and we took the first steps in accomplishing this by fully repaying the outstanding balance on our revolver in the first quarter and establishing a goal of $200 million in long-term debt reduction by year-end 2021. With excellent operational execution, consistent capital discipline and stronger oil prices, we now believe we can expand this goal to $300 million,” stated Jenkins.
OPERATIONS SUMMARY
Onshore
The onshore business produced approximately 93 MBOEPD with 47 percent liquids volumes in the second quarter.
Eagle Ford Shale – Production averaged 42 MBOEPD with 75 percent oil volumes during the quarter. Murphy brought online three operated wells in Catarina during the quarter with an average gross 30-day (IP30) rate of approximately 1,080 BOEPD. An additional 29 gross non-operated wells, primarily in Karnes, were brought online in the second quarter, with an average gross IP30 rate of approximately 1,700 BOEPD.
Tupper Montney – In the second quarter, natural gas production averaged 248 MMCFD. The company brought online 10 wells, completing activity in the area for the year.
Kaybob Duvernay – Second quarter production averaged 8 MBOEPD with 73 percent liquids volumes. No activity is scheduled to occur in 2021.
Offshore
The offshore business produced 78 MBOEPD for the second quarter, comprised of 80 percent oil. This excludes production from noncontrolling interest.
Gulf of Mexico – During the quarter, production averaged 74 MBOEPD, consisting of 79 percent oil. Murphy’s major projects continue to advance on schedule, as Murphy drilled Samurai No. 3 and spud Khaleesi No. 3 in the second quarter. Fabrication was completed on the King’s Quay floating production system, which sailed away to shore base in the Gulf of Mexico at the end of the quarter. Additionally, the final well of the non-operated St. Malo waterflood was drilled and is scheduled to come online in late 2021.
Canada – Production averaged 4 MBOEPD in the second quarter, comprised of 100 percent oil. Operations at the Terra Nova field have remained offline since December 2019.
During the second quarter, partners continued to negotiate on an agreement to restructure the Terra Nova project ownership and renew the asset life extension project, with the intent to move to a sanction decision in the third quarter 2021. The agreement is subject to finalized terms and approval from all parties involved, and is contingent upon the previously disclosed royalty and financial support from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
EXPLORATION
Gulf of Mexico – During the second quarter, Murphy and its operating partner spud the Silverback exploration well (Mississippi Canyon 35).
Brunei – In the second quarter, Murphy reclassified its working interest in Block CA-1 of Brunei as no longer held for sale, while Block CA-2 retains that classification. During the quarter, Murphy and its partners drilled a discovery in Block CA-1 in Brunei with the Jagus SubThrust-1X exploration well for a net cost of $2.8 million at approximately 8 percent working interest.
CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE
Production for third quarter 2021 is estimated to be in the range of 162 to 170 MBOEPD and includes assumed storm downtime of 4,100 BOEPD. Murphy tightened its 2021 capital expenditures (CAPEX) guidance to $685 to $715 million while adjusting full year 2021 production guidance to 157.5 to 165.5 MBOEPD. Full year production is forecast to be comprised of approximately 55 percent oil and 61 percent total liquids volumes.