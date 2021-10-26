Boyd Corporation has acquired Siltec, a Weiler, Germany-based specialist in silicone compounding for custom products in the highly-regulated medical industry.
The acquisition deepens and diversifies Boyd’s material science portfolio and further expands its European footprint.
Boyd is the parent company of Magnolia’s Inspec Foams.
“Siltec’s dedicated team of scientists and technologists enhance Boyd competencies in silicone material science and the medical industry. We’ll leverage this expertise to accelerate innovation across Boyd’s material portfolio and adjacent high growth markets like industrial technology, eMobility and cloud data center where customers need high temperature resistant and durable solutions,” said Boyd CEO Doug Britt.
“We’re excited to add talented staff, additional operations, and new customers in Europe, a region where we’re deeply committed to drive continued growth. Siltec’s manufacturing expands our presence in Germany and the Czech Republic,” said Boyd European Managing Director Joop Ruijgrok.