Columbia County's unemployment rate is at 4.1 percent for June, up from 3.5 percent in May and 3.3 percent in April. The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services released its preliminary county by county report August 3.
According to the report, for June Columbia County had a labor force of 8,702 persons with 8,347 employed and 355 unemployed. For May, Columbia County had a labor force of 8,829 persons with 8,521 employed and 308 unemployed. For April, Columbia County's labor force was 8,846 with 8,557 employed and 289 unemployed.
In June 2022, Columbia County had a jobless rate of 5.1 percent. The county had a labor force of 8,760 persons with 8,312 employed and 448 unemployed.
Statewide, Arkansas' unemployment rate is currently recorded at 2.6 percent for June, down from 2.7 percent in May. According to the ADWS report, for June the state's labor force was at 1,383,681 with 1,347,866 employed and 35,815 unemployed.
The United States' unemployment rate for June is currently recorded at 3.6 percent for June, down from 3.7 percent in May. The ADWS report stated that for June, the U.S. had a labor force of 166,951,000 with 160,994,000 employed and 5,957,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed an increase in the jobless rate from May to June.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate for June is 2.6 percent, up from 2.2 percent in May and 2.2 percent in April.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate for June is 3.2 percent, up from 2.4 percent in May and 2.4 percent in April.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate for June is 4.4 percent, up from 3.7 percent in May and 3.5 percent in April.
Miller County's unemployment rate for June is 3.5 percent, up from 3.0 percent in May and 2.9 percent in April.
Nevada County's unemployment rate for June is 3.8 percent, up from 2.5 percent in May and 2.5 percent in April.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate for June is 3.4 percent, up from 3.1 percent in May and 3.1 percent in April.
Union County's unemployment rate for June is 4.2 percent for June, up from 3.6 percent in May and 3.5 percent in April.