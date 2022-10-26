The potential sale to Japan of $450 million worth of Standard Missile 6 missiles and related equipment has been approved by the U.S. State Department.
Raytheon Technologies assembles SM-6 missiles in Camden. The Aerojet Rocketdyne facility in Camden manufactures their propulsion systems.
The possible foreign military sale to Japan was announced this week. The State Department is required to first approve of potential sales of military hardware to foreign buyers before they can proceed.
The government of Japan wants to buy up to 32 Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) Block I missiles, in two tranches of 16. Also included are MK 21 Vertical Launch System (VLS) canisters; obsolescence engineering, integration and test activity; canister handling equipment, spares, training and training equipment/aids; technical publications/data; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.
The estimated total program cost is $450 million.
A State Department notice said the sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region.
The proposed sale will improve Japan’s Air Defense and Ballistic Missile Defense capabilities against potential adversaries in the region. It will also provide the U.S.-Japan Security Alliance with the latest and most advanced capabilities, reducing Japan's reliance on U.S. Forces for the defense of Japan and further improving U.S.-Japan military interoperability. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing these missiles into its armed forces.
The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, AZ, will be the main contractor.