Union Pacific Corporation said this week that its Board of Directors voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the company’s common shares by 10% to $1.07 per share.
The dividend is payable June 30 to shareholders of record May 28. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 122 consecutive years.
Union Pacific operates the east-west rail line that runs through Lafayette, Columbia and Ouachita counties.
“I am pleased to report our dividend increase,” said Jennifer Hamann, Union Pacific executive vice president and chief financial officer. “This increase is consistent with the financial guidance outlined at our recent Investor Day to target a dividend payout ratio of 45%.”