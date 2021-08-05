Flying

Flying Burger's Fayetteville location has been closed.

 FayettevilleFlyer.com

A west Fayetteville restaurant has closed its doors for good.

Flying Burger & Seafood officials last week announced that they have permanently closed their Fayetteville location at 4280 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. due to the pandemic.

From the announcement:

“We have permanently closed our location due to COVID-19. Our prayers will continue for our local community and other local businesses. Thank you to all of the customers that have supported us through this difficult time.”

The Magnolia-based restaurant opened the Fayetteville location back in July of 2020.

CLICK HERE to read more of this article at FayettevilleFlyer .com.

 

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you