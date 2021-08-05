A west Fayetteville restaurant has closed its doors for good.
Flying Burger & Seafood officials last week announced that they have permanently closed their Fayetteville location at 4280 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. due to the pandemic.
From the announcement:
“We have permanently closed our location due to COVID-19. Our prayers will continue for our local community and other local businesses. Thank you to all of the customers that have supported us through this difficult time.”
The Magnolia-based restaurant opened the Fayetteville location back in July of 2020.
