Lewis Funeral Home of Magnolia recently received the Arkansas Funeral Directors Hall of Fame Family Award.
The Lewis family was recognized for four generations of dedicated service to the funeral service in Arkansas, beginning with the founding of Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia in 1904.
Awards were presented during the Arkansas Funeral Directors’ annual meeting in Hot Springs.
The convention began with a continuing education class on “Forensic Findings Pertaining to the Funeral Industry,” led by Dr. Frank J. Peretti, M.D.
At the annual business meeting of the organization, the outgoing president, Scott Berna, gave highlights of the last years, focusing on the work of the association with the recent ERAVE bill and its work for all funeral homes throughout the pandemic.
Also inducted into the Hall of Fame was an individual winner, who was presented the award posthumously. It went to Fred “B. Bud” Wilkerson of Wilkerson Funeral Home, De Queen, who passed away in 2017.
Former President Kenny Culpepper was honored with the Funeral Director of the Year award, recognizing his outstanding service during the Covid pandemic and his extended two-year term. He is the president of Griffin-Culpepper Funeral Home in McGehee.