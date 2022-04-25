Application was made to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for two new permits in Columbia County, according to postings on the ABC website April 19. Applications were made the week ending April 8.
The first was for a new permit in the retail beer off premises category by Najeh Zahrawi at Magnolia Market and Deli, 2322 N. Vine St. in Magnolia.
The second was for a new permit in the retail beer off premises category by Najeh Zahrawi at County Line Express, 203 N. Elm St. in Emerson.
Both of the locations are former Dixie Mart locations.
According to the ABC website, no local retailers have been named to the insufficient funds list as of yet for the month of April, and none have been cited as of yet for violations.