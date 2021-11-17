WOrkforce

A job fair will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Arkansas Workforce Center, across the street from the new Magnolia Police Department in the Harvey Couch Business Park.

The job fair will be held 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the center, 104 Harvey Couch Boulevard in the Couch Business Park north of U.S. 82.

Businesses tentatively registered (subject to change):

PotlatchDeltic

Farmers Bank &Trust

Walmart

Manpower

Chicken Express

Kindred at Home

Cooper Tire

Southern Caregivers

Christus-St. Michael Medical Center

Arkansas State Police

Arkansas Department of Transportation

Tyson Foods

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

United States Army recruiter

No Worry Home Care

Potential job seekers don’t have to register.

An informational meeting for participating businesses will be held from 9-10 a.m. at the Workforce Center, followed by the public job fair from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event is sponsored by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.

