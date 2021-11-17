Businesses participating in the Arkansas Workforce Center Job Fair have been named.
The job fair will be held 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the center, 104 Harvey Couch Boulevard in the Couch Business Park north of U.S. 82.
Businesses tentatively registered (subject to change):
PotlatchDeltic
Farmers Bank &Trust
Walmart
Manpower
Chicken Express
Kindred at Home
Cooper Tire
Southern Caregivers
Christus-St. Michael Medical Center
Arkansas State Police
Arkansas Department of Transportation
Tyson Foods
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
United States Army recruiter
No Worry Home Care
Potential job seekers don’t have to register.
An informational meeting for participating businesses will be held from 9-10 a.m. at the Workforce Center, followed by the public job fair from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event is sponsored by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.