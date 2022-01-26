Arkansas milk production during the October - December 2021 quarter was 13.0 million pounds, down 7 percent from the same period in 2020 but unchanged from the July - September quarter.
The average number of milk cows on farms during the quarter was 4,500 head, 500 head lower than the same period last year but unchanged from the previous quarter.
Milk production in the United States during the October - December quarter totaled 55.5 billion pounds, down 0.1 percent from the October - December quarter last year.
The average number of milk cows in the United States during the quarter was 9.38 million head, 67,000 head lower than the July - September quarter, and 46,000 head lower than the same period last year.