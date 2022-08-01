Magnolia Regional Medical Center, in collaboration with the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, is asking residents to provide feedback aimed at improving community health by participating in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).
The anonymous and confidential survey is conducted every three years to identify and prioritize health-related needs among community residents, set an action plan to address those needs, and improve the overall health of the community.
CLICK HERE to visit the MRMC website to complete the survey online.
Paper surveys are also available at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center emergency department entrance.
All information from the CHNA will be used to generate a report, which will be reviewed with community partners to create a strategic plan for addressing the identified health priorities. In addition, the survey results will be published on the MRMC website.
For more information about the Community Health Needs Assessment, or to obtain paper copies of the survey, contact Karen Weido at 870-235-3212, or kweido@magnoliarmc.org .