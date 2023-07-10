Two companies that are eying potential lithium production from leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties have issued status reports on those goals.
Standard Lithium and Tetra Technologies made statements last week. Both companies tacked their South Arkansas status reports onto other corporate news. Standard Lithium named a new senior strategic adviser. Tetra Technologies raised its income guidance for the second quarter.
Standard Lithium is building a lithium production facility at the Lanxess El Dorado-South plant, which is calls the “Lanxess Project.” It is also contemplating a lithium production facility for mineral leases it holds in Columbia and Lafayette counties, which is calls the “South West Arkansas Project.”
“We expect to file the feasibility studies for our flagship Arkansas projects early in the third quarter,” said Dr. Andy Robinson, chief operating officer and director of Standard Lithium. “Our project teams and partners are working diligently to complete the studies, which we are eager to finalize and share with key stakeholders. We look forward to showcasing the hard work our teams have put in over the last 12 months.”
In September 2022, the company commenced a Definitive Feasibility Study and Front-End Engineering Study for Phase 1A of the Lanxess Project. The South West Arkansas Preliminary Feasibility Study began in May 2022.
Both the DFS and PFS are expected to be complete in early third quarter 2023.
“We await final vendor pricing for our Lanxess Project DFS and for critical, third-party analytical data from the SWA drilling work for the PFS,” Robinson said.
“We have analyzed all of the brine samples from SWA at our own analytical facility and anticipate sharing the data once we receive verification from the external laboratory. We continue to expect our flagship Arkansas projects to be meaningful contributors to U.S. lithium production in the coming decades.”
Tetra Technologies said the second test well it drilled in the Smackover Formation in western Columbia County has been completed with fluid sampling tests under way.
The results from this well will be used to update the previously reported Inferred Resources Study for bromine and lithium.
In addition to its interest in lithium, Tetra Technologies has stated that it needs an additional source of bromine for its focus on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management chemicals, frac flowback, and production well testing services.
Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets.
Tetra has also engaged Hargrove and Associates to execute a front-end engineering and design study ("FEED") for a lithium production facility. The lithium plant design will be optimized to share the production wells, injection wells, and pipelines consistent with the previously completed FEED study for the bromine plant, which was completed during the first quarter of 2023.
In other matters the two companies announced last week:
Standard Lithium said Park is an experienced executive with a strong energy and industrial sector background. He recently retired from Koch Industries after 28 years.
“We are pleased to welcome David to Standard Lithium,” said Robert Mintak, chief executive officer and director of Standard Lithium.
“Mr. Park brings extensive knowledge, experience, and valuable industry relationships in the energy, industrial and financial sectors. He will play a pivotal role in refining and accelerating our commercial strategies moving forward and contribute meaningfully on our journey to become the next producer of lithium in the United States.”
Most recently, Park served as president of Koch Strategic Platforms, the division of Koch Industries which invested in SLI in 2021.
“I’m excited to join the SLI team as an adviser and work alongside their outstanding team to help drive the next phase of the company’s growth,” said Park.
“I am impressed by Robert and Andy’s efforts to advance and de-risk their projects over the last two years. Given their efforts, the value proposition of SLI becoming the next, low cost, environmentally friendly domestic source of lithium for electric vehicles is stronger than ever.”
Prior to his role as president at KSP, Park served as senior vice president, Strategy and Business Development of Georgia-Pacific, LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, after being responsible for new platform acquisitions at Koch.
Tetra Technologies said net income before taxes and discontinued operations and Adjusted EBITDA are expected be above the guidance range previously provided for the second quarter.
This is a result of performance by the company's industrial calcium chloride business, offshore completion fluids activity and improved Water and Flowback Services margins.
Tetra had previously anticipated in the second quarter net income before taxes and discontinued operations to be between $11.5 million and $13.5 million. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA was previously anticipated to be between $27 million and $30 million. Anticipated Adjusted EBITDA excludes mark-to-market gains or losses from investments and non-recurring charges and expenses.
Revenue is expected to be at the high end of the previously provided guidance range of between $165 million and $175 million.
Further, Tetra expects second quarter cash flow from operating activities and adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations to be meaningfully above that same measure versus the first quarter of 2023.