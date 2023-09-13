August crop production estimates for Arkansas have been released by the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Arkansas corn for grain production is forecast at 149 million bushels, down 5 percent from the August 1 forecast but up 24 percent from 2022. Based on conditions as of September 1, yield is expected to average 180 bushels per acre, unchanged from last month but up 7 bushels from last year. Planted acreage is revised to 850,000 acres, down 40,000 acres from June 2023. Harvested acreage for grain is revised from 870,000 to 830,000 acres.
Upland cotton production is forecast at 1.20 million bales, up 10,000 bales from the August 1 forecast but 348,000 bales below last year. Based on conditions as of September 1, yield is expected to average 1,141 pounds per harvested acre, down 62 pounds from last month and down 38 pounds from 2022. Planted acreage is revised to 510,000 acres, up 30,000 acres from June 2023. Harvested acreage is revised from 475,000 to 505,000 acres.
Peanut production in 2023 is forecast at 170 million pounds, unchanged from the August 1 forecast but up 2 percent from a year ago. Based on conditions as of September 1, yield is expected to average 5,000 bushels per acre, unchanged from last month but down 200 bushels from 2022. Planted acreage is 35,000 acres, unchanged from June 2023. Harvested acreage is 34,000 acres, up 2,000 acres from last year.
All rice production for the state is forecast at 107 million hundredweight, up 9 percent from the August 1 forecast and up 33 percent from last year's production of 80.3 million hundredweight. Based on conditions as of September 1, the all rice yield for 2023 is forecast at 7,550 pounds per acre, unchanged from last month but up 140 pounds from last year. All rice planted acreage is revised to 1.44 million acres, up 125,000 acres from June 2023. Breakdown by grain length are: long grain planted area is 1.22 million acres, medium grain planted area is 215,000 acres, and short grain planted area is 1,000 acres. Harvested acreage for all rice is revised to 1.41 million acres, up 120,000 acres from June.
Soybean production in 2023 is forecast at 156 million bushels, up 3 percent from the August 1 forecast but down 5 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of September 1, yield is expected to average 53 bushels per acre, unchanged from last month but up 1 bushel from last year. Planted acreage is revised to 2.98 million acres, up 80,000 acres from June 2023. Harvested acreage is revised from 2.87 million to 2.95 million acres.