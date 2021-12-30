Delek US Holdings, Inc., has commenced a program to sell up to 434,590 common limited partner units in Delek Logistics Partners, LP over the next three months in open market transactions.
The program is intended to monetize a portion of the current 80% ownership DK maintains in DKL and highlight the tangible value of this ownership that the company believes is not currently reflected in the DK stock price.
The company also believes additional liquidity and float will ultimately benefit DKL unitholders through improved trading volumes and increasing the pool of potential investors.
Management will continue to seek opportunities to monetize incremental units over time with a focus on protecting DKL unitholders and the remaining ownership stake.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, TN, formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc., to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. It includes a pipeline system in Union and Columbia counties.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates a refinery in El Dorado among its holdings.