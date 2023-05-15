Kacey Lamb is celebrating 15 years with Peoples Bank.
Lamb joined the Peoples Bank team in April 2008 as a customer service specialist and teller. In her current position, she serves as assistant vice president of Operations and is the bank's account payable specialist.
Lamb is a native of Stamps and a graduate of Lafayette County High School. She attended Arkansas Sales and Use Tax School, an Unclaimed Property conference, and Haberfeld Symposium. Kacey supports her community by participating in the Magnolia Blossom Festival, Mulegating, Earth Day, Making Magnolia Blossom, Compassion's Foundation, and Relay For Life where she served as team captain.
"Kacey is a dedicated team player who shows how much she cares about her work and her co-workers every day. Her loyalty, accuracy and attention to detail are just a few of her outstanding qualities. For 15 years, she has been an invaluable asset and is an important part of this bank's success,” said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Lamb is married to Jason Lamb of Stephens and they have two sons, Phillip and Jesse. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading, painting, arts and crafts, watching movies and is an "I Love Lucy" collector.
The Lambs are members of Liberty Baptist Church in Stamps where Lamb helps with community functions.