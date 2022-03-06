As a deadly strain of avian influenza closes in on Arkansas, Arkansas extension veterinarian Dustan Clark will be hosting three webinars for small flock owners on March 9, 19 and 31.
The events are presented by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. There is no cost to attend. The virus has been found in 11 states, including southeastern Missouri.
“We want to be able to be sure all our backyard and other small flock owners are prepared to protect their birds from this virus,” Clark said.
CLICK HERE to register for the 6 p.m. March 9 event.
CLICK HERE to register for the 9 a.m. March 19 event.
CLICK HERE to register for the 6 p.m. March 31 event.
The Cooperative Extension Service has biosecurity resources on its website. CLICK HERE to see them.