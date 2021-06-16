The ServSafe Certified Food Manager Course will be offered August 4-5 at the Magnolia Housing Authority Hospitality House, located at 100 Meadowbrook Lane.
The training will start at 8:30 a.m. daily.
Cost of the course is $140 for new food service managers and $60 for re-certifications. The fee pays for the book and the exam.
Participants who pass the exam will receive a ServSafe Food Manager Certification, which is good for five years.
Participants must register and pay by July 16. Class size is limited. Once the ServSafe books are distributed, fees are non-refundable.
ServSafe has been the industry standard since 1919 in training millions of people how to receive, store, prepare, and serve food safely. The Cooperative Extension Service offers training and certification for the ServSafe Food Handler, ServSafe Manager, and ServSafe Instructor and Proctor programs.
The Arkansas Department of Health requires each food service facility to have at least one supervisory employee who has Certified Food Manager training.
People with questions or who want to register may call the Columbia County Extension Office at 870-235-3720 or stop by the office at 206 West Calhoun, Magnolia.
People may also email Jamie Collier at jcollier@uada.edu .