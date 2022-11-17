Commercial Metals Company has announced it completed the acquisition of a Galveston area metals recycling facility and related assets from Kodiak Resources, Inc. and Kodiak Properties, L.L.C.
The acquired operation annually processes approximately 55,000 tons of ferrous and non-ferrous materials, with the majority of volumes related to obsolete ferrous scrap grades consumed by CMC's long product mills.
The transaction is expected to enhance the security and supply of competitively priced inputs to CMC's steelmaking operations.
CMC operates a steel mill south of Magnolia.