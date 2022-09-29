The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host a Workers’ Safety Conference at Hempstead Hall from 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Thursday, October 13.
The conference is presented by the Arkansas Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Labor.
The registration fee of $25 covers lunch and conference materials. Pre-registration is encouraged, as this allows the event organizers to plan accordingly. Cancellations will be accepted until two days prior to the conference, and substitutions are permitted. All major credit cards are accepted.
People employed by private companies, business owners, or people who work in public agencies can benefit from attending the safety conference. This event aims to enhance workplace hazard recognition and strengthen workplace safety culture, thereby reducing employee injuries and illnesses.
While these conferences are intended for hourly employees, companies are encouraged to send members of their safety committees, supervisors or managers with safety responsibilities, and any others who might benefit from basic safety training. Nursing home administrators and nurses may also use this training for continuing education.
