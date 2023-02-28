Farmers Bank & Trust gathered more than 400 employees in TEXarkana on February 20 for the fourth annual HEART Celebration.
The event honors the bank’s staff in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma.
The event took place on George Washington’s Birthday, when all branches were closed, and brought together nearly all of FB&T's leadership and workforce into one location for the first time in three years.
The HEART Celebration not only serves as a day to recognize the bank's workforce, but it also highlights those who have shown exemplary displays of FB&T's core values of HEART (Honor, Excellence, Adaptability, Respect, and Teamwork) during the HEART Awards ceremony.
Amy Downs, a former credit union worker who survived the 1995 Oklahoma City Federal Building bombing, was the featured speaker at the event. The Shreveport, Louisiana, native and current Oklahoma resident has since become an inspirational figure, tri-athlete, and author.
The celebration culminated as FB&T President and CEO Chris Gosnell announced the HEART Award winners for outstanding displays of HEART.
"The HEART Celebration is a day to recognize the most valuable assets we have as a bank, and that's our employees," he said. "They are the ones who embody our core values of HEART, day-in and day-out."
The winners were as follows:
Big HEART Award -- Gabriela Cisneros Guillen, Retail Banking Department, De Queen
Big HEART Award, Runner Up -- Tara Green, Retail Banking Department, Nashville and Dierks
HEART in External Customer Service -- Janet Fox, Retail Banking Department, Mount Ida
HEART in Internal Customer Service -- Greg Evans, Lending Department, Glenwood
HEART in a Team -- Paris, TX, Branch
HEART in Leadership -- Dana Turner, Loan Operations, St. Michael Drive Branch, TEXarkana
HEART in the Community -- Jason Ray, Lending Department, Magnolia Main Branch, Magnolia
HEART Rookie of the Year -- Patsy Webb, Lending Department, Mount Ida, Arkansas
FB&T also recognized multiple employees for their extensive years of service to the Bank.
The honorees included Jackie Tartlon of Hot Springs, 35 years; Karen McLelland of Prescott, Judie Franks of Magnolia, and Janet Carpenter of Nashville, 30 years; Sara Morgan of Magnolia and Bill Kerst and Julie Saul of Hot Springs, 25 years; and Audrea Roach and Sarah Drake of Magnolia, Greg Evans of Glenwood, and Wendi Hibberd of Nashville, Arkansas, for 20 years of service.
Recognition was also given to four employees for 15 years, five employees for 15 years, 13 employees for 10 years, and 21 employees for five years of service.
"Without these dedicated people, we would not be where we are today," Gosnell said.