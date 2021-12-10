An application workshop has been scheduled to inform Arkansas's community and economic development leaders on procedures for applying for grants administered by the Grants Division of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC).
These workshops will also serve as initial public notice of funding availability through the competitive cycle of the General Assistance set-aside.
The General Assistance set-aside is designed to provide non-entitlement cities and counties with the opportunity to apply for grant assistance for public infrastructure and public facility projects. The funds originate from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) State Program for Small Cities and are administered by the AEDC Grants Division.
Activities submitted for funding under the program must:
-- Meet one of the national objectives of the CDBG program: benefit to at least 51% low- to moderate-income persons, eliminate conditions of slum or blight, or address an urgent need.
-- Be an eligible activity under the regulations that govern the CDBG program.
-- Address a high priority goal in the CDBG Method of Distribution described in the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan.
Examples of eligible activities under General Assistance include, but are not limited to: residential water and sewer, drainage, streets and roads, senior centers, child care centers, public health clinics, battered spouse shelters, children’s advocacy centers, and facilities for severely disabled adults. Grant requests should range from $75,000 to a maximum of $300,000, and up to $1 million for new water and sewer connections only, and are due to the Grants Division by April 15, 2022.
The Application Workshop will be presented via Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
CLICK HERE to register in advance for the meeting.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. No other RSVP or call to AEDC offices is required.
CLICK HERE for application guidelines and applications.