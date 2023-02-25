Albemarle Corporation has announced that it is one of 484 companies across 45 countries and 54 industries to be included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).
The GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.
This year, Albemarle saw an overall score increase from 69.63 to 77.55. The company made the most significant jumps in the "pro-women brand" and "inclusive culture" categories.
"Having an inclusive culture where everyone is empowered to bring their best self to work is critical to the success of a global company like Albemarle," said Timitra Hildebrand-Jones, Albemarle's vice president of Culture. "With our diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan in place, Albemarle remains committed to developing and fostering a diverse workforce and inclusive culture where all employees feel valued."
Through its ongoing commitments to measure diversity and inclusion practices, Albemarle voluntarily discloses gender-related data to the Bloomberg GEI each year. The GEI Framework consists of five pillars including, female leadership and talent pipeline, gender pay and equal pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.