Dollar Tree, Inc., has reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021.
The company and its Family Dollar division have stores in Magnolia.
“I am proud of our team’s continuing efforts, especially in our stores and distribution centers, to adapt and react in this dynamic environment to serve customers and deliver improvements in both operating margin and earnings,” said Michael Witynski, president and chief executive officer. “Our EPS of $1.23 represented increases of 12% from the prior year’s quarter and 62% compared to the second quarter of 2019. We continued to see strong performance on the discretionary side of the business, and our key initiatives, including H2, Dollar Tree Plus and the new Combo Stores, are delivering compelling results. All three concepts have performed very well and we are significantly accelerating these initiatives in 2022 and beyond.”
Consolidated net sales increased 1.0% to $6.34 billion from $6.28 billion in the prior year’s second quarter. Enterprise same-store sales decreased 1.2% on a constant currency basis (or 1.1% when adjusted to include the impact of Canadian currency fluctuations), and increased 6.0% on a two-year stacked basis. Dollar Tree same-store sales decreased 0.2% on a constant currency basis (or were flat when adjusted to include the impact of Canadian currency fluctuations). Same-store sales for Family Dollar decreased 2.1%, cycling the strong 11.6% increase in the prior year’s quarter.
Gross profit was $1.86 billion for the quarter. Gross margin was 29.4% of net sales, compared to 30.5% in the prior year’s quarter. The decrease in gross margin was driven primarily by higher freight costs, partially offset by the continuing improvement in shrink results.
Selling, general and administrative expenses improved 150 basis points to 23.0% of total revenue compared to 24.5% in the prior year's second quarter. The Company was cycling COVID-19-related costs of $123.5 million in the prior year’s quarter.
Operating income for the quarter improved 7.3% to $402.2 million compared with $374.9 million in the same period last year and operating income margin was 6.3% in the current quarter compared to 6.0% in last year’s quarter.
Net income was $282.4 million in the second quarter and diluted earnings per share for the quarter increased 11.8% to $1.23, compared to $1.10 per share in the prior year’s quarter.
The company repurchased 7,006,326 shares during the quarter for $700 million. As of July 31, the company had $1.45 billion remaining on its share repurchase authorization.
The company opened 131 new stores, expanded or relocated 30 stores, and closed 37 stores. Additionally, the company completed 470 renovations to the Family Dollar H2 or Combo Store formats. Retail selling square footage at quarter end was approximately 126.8 million square feet.