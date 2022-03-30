Adrie Burks has been promoted to Rocket Pro loan officer at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, chief executive officer.
“Adrie’s knowledge, along with her willingness to always go above and beyond what is needed, ensure our customers have a wonderful mortgage experience,” said Fowler. “Her hard work and professional service makes a big difference to people who are navigating through the complicated process of purchasing or refinancing a home. We are happy to congratulate Adrie on this promotion.”
Burks has over eight years of banking experience as a customer service specialist/teller, loan clerk, loan assistant and Rocket Pro specialist. She was instrumental in starting the bank’s Rocket Pro mortgage loan department and was named Rocket Pro Broker of the Year for Arkansas in 2020 and 2021.
Burks is a native of Magnolia and a graduate of Magnolia High School. In 2017 she earned her associate degree from Southern Arkansas University. She supports her community by her participation in Relay for Life and the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
Burks is married to Colton Burks, also of Magnolia. They have two children, daughter Ana, and son Landon. The family are members of New Life Community Church in Magnolia. She enjoys spending time with her family, especially at the beach and at the lake, and working out.