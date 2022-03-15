Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.3 percent in December 2021 to 3.2 percent in January 2022, according to a report released March 14 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
The December 2021 rate was revised up from 3.1 percent to 3.3 percent.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the ADWS.
According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased 4,142, a result of 5,126 more employed and 984 fewer unemployed Arkansans.
The U.S.'s jobless rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.9 percent in December 2021 to 4.0 percent in January 2022.
BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “The annual revision of Arkansas’ civilian labor force data shows that seasonally adjusted employment was over-estimated throughout 2021, while unemployment was slightly over-estimated from May to November 2021. Based on the updated estimates, Arkansas’ unemployment rate began January 2021 at 4.9 percent and slowly decreased throughout the year to reach a low of 3.3 percent in December, slightly higher than originally estimated."
According to the ADWS report, non-farm payroll jobs declined 17,200 in January to total 1,293,800. Ten major industry sectors posted losses, mostly related to seasonal factors. The largest drop was in trade, transportation, and utilities (-4,600). Most of the loss was in retail trade (-2,900), marking the end of temporary hiring for the holidays. Leisure and hospitality decreased 3,900. Food services reported most of the declines (-3,100), as most food service contractors in schools and universities close for winter break. Government lost 3,500 jobs. The largest contractions were in state government-educational services (-1,900) and local government-educational services (-700), related to winter break at schools.
Notable decreases were also posted in professional and business services (-2,700), construction (-2,300), and educational and health services (-1,300).
Jobs in manufacturing rose 2,000. Compared to January 2021, Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs are up 37,700. Eight major industry sectors reported gains. Jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities rose 13,300. Hiring occurred in all subsectors.
Leisure and hospitality added 9,000 jobs, mostly in food services (+6,100). Jobs in professional and business services increased 6,600, with expansions in all subsectors. Manufacturing added 5,300 jobs, both in durable goods (+3,200) and non-durable goods (+2,100) manufacturing. Gains were also posted in government (+2,400), financial activities (+1,100), and information (+1,000).