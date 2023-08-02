PotlatchDeltic Corporation has reported net income of $22.3 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, on revenues of $246.1 million for the quarter ended June 30.
The company operates a sawmill in Waldo and has extensive timber and real estate interests in Arkansas.
Excluding after-tax special items consisting of gain on insurance recoveries and CatchMark merger-related expenses, adjusted net income was $5.2 million, or 6 cents per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023. Net income was $120.2 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, on revenues of $359.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Excluding an after-tax gain on insurance recoveries, adjusted net income was $112.9 million, or $1.61 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
Generated Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $45.5 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 18.5%
Completed stratification of acquired CatchMark timberlands identifying higher value opportunities
Repurchased 9,000 shares for $400,000, or $45 per share
Maintained strong liquidity position of $630 million as of June 30, 2023
“Our second quarter 2023 results reflect solid performance across all of our business segments while navigating through an uncertain macroeconomic environment,” said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer. “We are encouraged by recent favorable housing data and the upward trend in lumber prices. Looking further ahead, we remain positive on long-term housing-related fundamentals that drive demand in our business. We are well positioned with a strong balance sheet and a portfolio of high-quality assets to grow shareholder value under a disciplined and opportunistic capital allocation strategy," said Cremers.
A look at the company’s operating segments:
Timberlands
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $17.2 million from Q1 2023
Northern harvest volumes decreased due to spring breakup
Northern sawlog prices increased 2% primarily due to seasonally lighter sawlogs
Southern harvest volumes were lower primarily due to wet conditions impacting operations
Southern sawlog prices were flat while pulpwood prices declined 5% on weaker demand
Forest management costs increased due to seasonally higher activities
Wood Products
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA increased $11.9 million from Q1 2023
Average lumber price increased 9% to $476 per MBF in Q2 2023
Per-unit log costs decreased on lower indexed pricing in Idaho and improved recoveries at Southern sawmills
Lumber shipments increased 7%
Plywood shipments and price decreased due to lower demand
Real Estate
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $7.3 million from Q1 2023
Sold 941 acres of rural land at an average price of $4,859 / acre
Sold 42 residential lots at an average price of $107,126 / lot
Sold 6 commercial acres at an average price of $818,914 / acre