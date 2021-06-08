Magnolia Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in South Arkansas to offer Mako SmartRobotics.
This advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed.
“With Mako SmartRobotics for Total Knee Replacement, I know more about my patients than ever before, and I’m able to cut less. For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage; for others, greater bone preservation," said Dr. Kevin Rudder, orthopedic surgeon at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
“Mako’s 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy all before entering the operating room. During surgery, I can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee replacements.”
Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase 189% by 2030, yet studies have shown that approximately 20% of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery. Mako Total Knee combines Stryker’s advanced robotic technology with its clinically successful Triathlon Total Knee System, which enables surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy.
Mako SmartRobotics consists of three unique components – 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology and insightful data analytics. In clinical studies, Mako Total Knee demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for opiate analgesics, less need for inpatient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, improved knee flexion and soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.
“We are proud to be the first hospital in South Arkansas to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area,” said Rex Jones, Chief Executive Officer. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”