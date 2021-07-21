Dr. Volker Berl has been appointed as an independent director of Standard Lithium Ltd.
“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Berl to the board at this significant juncture in the company’s evolution,” said Robert Cross, chair of Standard Lithium’s board of directors. “Dr. Berl’s deep knowledge of the chemical industry coupled with his experience in institutional capital markets and an outstanding track record of investments in technology companies will be extremely valuable as we advance our goal of bringing the first new U.S. lithium project into production in over 50 years.”
“I am excited to expand my involvement with Standard Lithium on the heels of the recent NYSE American listing and technological achievements," Dr. Berl said. “I look forward to representing shareholders and working closely with the board and team as they continue to execute on their strategic developments plans."
Dr. Berl has been a venture builder and an avid serial investor since 2009. He is the founder, managing partner and chief executive officer of New Age Ventures, a venture studio with a portfolio of earlier stage and actively managed investments across healthcare, medical devices, digital health, cleantech, consumer tech, deep tech, applied artificial intelligence, and more.
Berl is connected in the New York technology investment community, and currently serves as a director for Gaussin S.A., Leaderlease S.A., OrthogenRx, Inc., Venock, Inc., Emoshape, Inc., and Artract Medical, Inc.
Dr. Berl holds an M.B.A. in general management from Concordia University (Canada), a post-doctoral chemistry fellowship from Stanford University (USA), a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Strasbourg (France), a masters in chemical engineering from the École Nationale Supérieure de Chimie, Polymères et Matériaux (France), and an M.Sc. in chemistry from the Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule (Switzerland).
In connection with the appointment, Dr. Berl has been granted 22,500 performance share units (the “PSUs”), 7,500 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) and 200,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”). Each PSU and RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the company.
Standard Lithium is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations in South Arkansas.