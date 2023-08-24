Friday is the deadline to apply for the 2023-2024 class of Leadership Magnolia-Columbia County.
The mission of Leadership Magnolia-Columbia County is to improve the quality of life in the community by developing qualified leaders who will address and facilitate solutions to critical issues.
The training program provides a diverse group of emerging and existing leaders with opportunities to enhance their leadership skills, community knowledge and civic networks.
Founded in 1995, Leadership Magnolia-Columbia County is designed to provide a series of educational and participatory experiences for some twenty-five individuals each year. Participants are chosen for a 10-month leadership training program consisting of nine full-day sessions, once a month on the third Thursday, starting in August and running through May.
Sessions combine forums, tours, dialogue and interaction between speakers and participants. Subjects include government, quality of life, education, health care, economy, human services, industry, technology, and community heritage.
Leadership Magnolia-Columbia County requires a serious commitment. Participants should be prepared to devote one day per month (for 10 months) to the program, beginning in August and continuing through May. Participants should be prepared to attend and complete the mandatory over-night retreat. The retreat is a vital part of the program and is where multiple decisions will be made about the class project and class officers. Outside study of program topic may be required.
The success of this program will depend on full participation by the individual. Those who are unable to make this commitment should not apply.
Tuition is $450 per individual. Tuition must be paid in full by August 18. Scholarships may be available for those who qualify for the program. An explanation stating financial need should be included with the application.