Prescott’s Hamilton Haven has been awarded $1,000 from the Walmart Community Grant Program.
Approved by the Hope Walmart, the Walmart Community Grant Program allows local stores to provide funding to deserving organizations.
“The mission of Hamilton Haven continues to move forward,” said Executive Director and Southern Arkansas University alumnus Michele Hamilton Rhodes. “We are thrilled that Walmart thinks well of our mission. As always, our community matters.”
Public Relations Coordinator Nathan Tidwell added that this was the second consecutive year Hamilton Haven has been awarded a grant through the program.
Hamilton Haven is a home for families and individuals requiring temporary shelter due to fire, flood or other natural disasters,
Hamilton Haven is a 501(c)(3) organization and designated as a public charity by the Internal Revenue Service. Contributions are tax deductible. Anyone interested in contributing, volunteering or receiving more information can contact Rhodes at 870-403-8096 or Nathan Tidwell at 501-687-7844.
CLICK HERE to see the Hamilton Haven page on Facebook