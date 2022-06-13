The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board received applications for permits from five Magnolia retailers the week ending May 20, according to postings on the ABC website June 8.
This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to the ABC website, replacement permits were requested in the categories of retail beer off premises and small farm winery-retail for the following stores: Flash Market No. 285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia. Flash Market No. 287, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia. Flash Market No. 289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia. Flash Market No. 288, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia. Flash Market No. 286, 1 Warnock Springs Road, Magnolia. These locations are all former Dixie Mart gas stations and convenience stores.
Kevin Waller was listed as applicant for each of the stores.