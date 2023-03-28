Egg production in Arkansas totaled 299 million eggs during February 2023, down 11 percent from the previous month and down 15 percent from February 2022.
The number of layers during February 2023 averaged 15.6 million, down 1 percent from the previous month and down 8 percent from this time last year.
Egg production per 100 layers averaged 1,915 eggs, down 10 percent from the previous month and down 7 percent from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 8.23 billion during February 2023, down 5 percent from last year. The average number of layers during February 2023 totaled 379 million, down 3 percent from last year.
February egg production per 100 layers was 2,171 eggs, down 2 percent from February 2022.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during February 2023 totaled 77.2 million, down 2 percent from February 2022. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during February 2023 totaled 763 million, up 1 percent from February 2022.