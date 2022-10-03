The Golden Triangle Economic Development Forecast Conference will be 9:30-1 p.m. Tuesday, October 25 in the Grand Hall at Southern Arkansas University’s Reynolds Center.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets, which are $25.
The event will feature a panel discussion and two major speakers, Dr. Michael Pakko and Andrew Clyde. Pakko is the chief economist for the Arkansas Economic Development Institute. Clyde is president and chief executive officer of Murphy USA.
A panel of representatives from several industries in the Golden Triangle will deliver brief presentations on their industry and operations. After each panelist gives a presentation, there will be a brief question and answer session.
Pakko received his B.A. from Michigan State University in 1984 and a PhD from the University of Rochester in 1994.
Before coming to Little Rock in 2009, Dr. Pakko spent 16 years as a research economist and officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, where he published research on a variety of topics, including international trade, economic growth, macroeconomics, and public policy.
Clyde served Booz & Company in its global energy practice. He joined the firm in 1993, was elected partner in 2000 and held leadership roles as North American Energy Practice Leader and Dallas office Managing Partner and serving on the firm’s Board Nominating Committee. He worked with downstream petroleum and retail clients on engagements focused on corporate and business unit strategy, organization design and effectiveness and performance improvement.