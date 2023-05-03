The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60, is payable July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of June 16, 2023.
Stocks
Most Popular
Articles
- Dallas County wreck takes life of woman
- Lafayette County airplane crash takes one life
- Columbia County jail bookings for Monday, May 1, 2023
- Thunderstorms likely in South Arkansas tonight and Saturday
- Derrian Ford enters NCAA transfer portal
- Pilot from Homer dies in crash south of Lewisville
- Columbia County real estate: U.S. Post Office building in Waldo sold
- Five shot dead in East Texas town -- manhunt under way for suspect
- Mike McNeil’s Diary for Friday, April 28, 2023: Derrian Ford
- Scammers posing as Magnolia Police Department personnel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Dallas County wreck takes life of woman
- Lafayette County airplane crash takes one life
- Columbia County jail bookings for Monday, May 1, 2023
- Thunderstorms likely in South Arkansas tonight and Saturday
- Derrian Ford enters NCAA transfer portal
- Pilot from Homer dies in crash south of Lewisville
- Columbia County real estate: U.S. Post Office building in Waldo sold
- Five shot dead in East Texas town -- manhunt under way for suspect
- Mike McNeil’s Diary for Friday, April 28, 2023: Derrian Ford
- Scammers posing as Magnolia Police Department personnel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.