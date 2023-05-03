Albemarle

The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60, is payable July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of June 16, 2023.

