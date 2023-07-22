Commercial catfish operations in Arkansas had 5.62 million foodsize fish on hand on July 1, 2023.
The breakouts of foodsize fish inventory numbers on July 1, 2023, with their respective percent change from the previous year were: large foodsize at 300,000 fish, up 62 percent; medium foodsize at 1.90 million fish, down 1 percent; and small foodsize at 3.42 million fish, up 2 percent.
Arkansas was ranked third in the nation, behind Mississippi and Alabama, in total foodsize catfish inventory on July 1, 2023. Total stockers, at 14.5 million fish, were up 24 percent from a year ago.
The water surface area to be used for catfish production in Arkansas during July 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, totaled 3,400 acres. During July 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, water surface acres intended for foodsize catfish production is expected to total 2,200 acres.