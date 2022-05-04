The Systems Group will expand its main fabrication and machine shop in El Dorado, the company said this week.
Systems will be purchasing 47 acres of land next to the company’s current El Dorado facility and expanding operations to make more of its patented Spray-Cooled equipment, which is used to prevent electric arc furnaces from melting while producing new liquid steel.
Systems plans to invest in land, equipment, and buildings and hire 60 new employees in El Dorado. The expansion is already under way, and the company is currently searching for welders, fitters and fabricators.
“This is an exciting time in the steel industry,” said Lee Morgan, president and owner of Systems. “America is going through a resurgence of bringing manufacturing jobs back to the USA, and our business is benefiting from that. The steel industry is investing in new mills and expansions, and as a result, Systems’ orders are dramatically increasing for our Spray-Cooled equipment, SMAC air cleaners, and our maintenance and construction services. This expansion will help us triple the equipment we currently build in Arkansas.”
Charles Hays Jr., CEO of Systems, explained why the company chose El Dorado.
“We are very excited to bring more jobs to South Arkansas. Most of our competitors build their equipment overseas and import it. We are proud to make our Spray-Cooled equipment right here in the USA. We proudly put ‘Made in the USA’ in big letters on our equipment and our customers love it. We are committed to growing in El Dorado.”
Systems qualified for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) Advantage Arkansas Program, which provides state income tax credit for job creation based on the number of new employees hired as a result of the project, and the AEDC Tax Back Program, which provides sales tax refunds on building materials, taxable machinery, and equipment associated with the project.
“The Systems Group continues to build on the momentum in the steel industry as more and more manufacturing jobs are returning to the country,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “We are excited that The Systems Group decided to expand their operations in El Dorado and that they have found the people and business climate here that will enable them to meet the growing demands of their clients. Because of the confidence they have in our South Arkansas workforce, 60 employees will have jobs that will improve their financial bottom lines and quality of life.”
